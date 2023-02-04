Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.98

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 25256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 150.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.