SG Americas Securities LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after buying an additional 216,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.