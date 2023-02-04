SG Americas Securities LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 580.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.20 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 195.50% and a net margin of 1,450.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.