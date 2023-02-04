SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 834 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CBRE Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

