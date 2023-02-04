Royal Bank of Canada Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Huber Research downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

