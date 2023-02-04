Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 892 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,114 shares of company stock worth $9,120,434. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

BKR stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

