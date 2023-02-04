Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

