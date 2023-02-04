Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $135,000 Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

