Robert W. Baird Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $205.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.61.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

