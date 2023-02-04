Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.39

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 34680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $15,378,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 252,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.