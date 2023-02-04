Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

