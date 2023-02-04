Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Polaris by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 2,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polaris Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Polaris stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Further Reading

