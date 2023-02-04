Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.79

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 943905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Pinterest Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 742.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 702,125 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

