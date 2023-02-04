Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of PM opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

