Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of PM opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.