Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $344.78 and last traded at $341.25, with a volume of 81932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.69.

The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.61 and a 200 day moving average of $286.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

