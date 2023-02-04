Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,674.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.