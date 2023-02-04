Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $95.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.