O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.
OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.
O-I Glass Price Performance
OI opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
