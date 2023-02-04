Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.60

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.60 and last traded at $211.51, with a volume of 10073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.07.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.