New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 23650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

