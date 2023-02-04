Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $107.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

