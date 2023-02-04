Morgan Stanley Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $207.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $183.61 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

