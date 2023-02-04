Morgan Stanley Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $75.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

