Mike Zoi Acquires 441,402 Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Mike Zoi acquired 441,402 shares of Motorsport Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $2,948,565.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,480,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,971.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mike Zoi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Mike Zoi acquired 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $999,999.85.
Motorsport Games Stock Down 28.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.62. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.
Motorsport Games Company Profile
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
