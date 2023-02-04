Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

