Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $215.00 at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The company has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

