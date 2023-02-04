Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $200.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $495,869,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

