Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $175.00 at Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

