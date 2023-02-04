M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in M.D.C. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 10.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

