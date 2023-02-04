Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.61

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 176609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

