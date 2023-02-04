Larson Financial Group LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,718.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.