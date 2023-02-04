Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,528 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

