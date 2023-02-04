Jeffrey D. Nygaard Sells 36,809 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

