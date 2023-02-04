Jay Kvasnicka Sells 61,806 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay Kvasnicka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of US Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

