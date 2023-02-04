Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.93

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 18036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

Jackson Financial last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

