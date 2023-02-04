iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.70

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 2236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 60,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

