InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.52

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 5081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IDCC. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.50 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 398,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

