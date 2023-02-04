Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.12

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.12 and last traded at $83.35, with a volume of 70300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,900 shares of company stock worth $24,233,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5,712.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,670 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

