Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $637,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

