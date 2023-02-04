Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $183.00. The stock traded as high as $251.75 and last traded at $248.40, with a volume of 88180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

