i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.49

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 3890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $964.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 414,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

