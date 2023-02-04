i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.49

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 3890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
i3 Verticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $964.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 414,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
