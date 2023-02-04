Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Cowen

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

