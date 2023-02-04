Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,932.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,870 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,968.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,111 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 104,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

