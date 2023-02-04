Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.45

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 17392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $550.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

