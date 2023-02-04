Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.83

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 50174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

