FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.90

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 62079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 1,098.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 760,434 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 80.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 632,926 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 213.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 593,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 404,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after purchasing an additional 314,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

