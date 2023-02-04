Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $65.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

D opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

