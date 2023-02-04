Credit Suisse Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

