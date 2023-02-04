Cowen Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $74.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $118.95. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

