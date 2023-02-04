Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.45

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $251.45 and last traded at $250.65, with a volume of 1431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

